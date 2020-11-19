68.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
News Fort Worth Mayor Price tests positive for COVID-19
Fort Worth Mayor Price tests positive for COVID-19

By FWBP Staff
Mayor Betsy Price
Mayor Betsy Price FWBP photo

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a statement released Wednesday through her Twitter account. The mayor’s positive test came after her husband Tom tested positive earlier in the week.

“Unfortunately, like so many of our loved ones, friends, and neighbors, my husband and I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the mayor’s statement said. “While we are fortunate to be exhibiting mild symptoms, we are closely monitoring our health and consulting with our physicians.

“As we head into the holiday season, we continue to ask everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of our community by wearing a mask and social distancing. We appreciate everyone’s prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Before announcing her positive test, Mayor Price, who is 71, had announced on Twitter that she had begun quarantining after learning of her husband’s diagnosis. The mayor had been exposed to the coronavirus three times previously but tested negative each time.

