Fort Worth Mayor Price tests positive for COVID-19

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a statement released Wednesday through her Twitter account. The mayor’s positive test came after her husband Tom tested positive earlier in the week.

“Unfortunately, like so many of our loved ones, friends, and neighbors, my husband and I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the mayor’s statement said. “While we are fortunate to be exhibiting mild symptoms, we are closely monitoring our health and consulting with our physicians.

“As we head into the holiday season, we continue to ask everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of our community by wearing a mask and social distancing. We appreciate everyone’s prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Before announcing her positive test, Mayor Price, who is 71, had announced on Twitter that she had begun quarantining after learning of her husband’s diagnosis. The mayor had been exposed to the coronavirus three times previously but tested negative each time.

Mayor Price has tested positive for COVID-19, following her husband Tom’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week. Mayor and Tom Price are in good spirits, quarantining and exhibiting mild symptoms at this time.



Mayor Price issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/2K4e7Qg8pB — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) November 18, 2020