Fort Worth Now names director and 24-member task force

Mayor Betsy Price formally announced that Jarratt Watkins has been selected as the director of Fort Worth Now via a Zoom Press Conference on May 28.

Fort Worth Now, an economic recovery and growth task force headed by JPMorgan Chase’s Elaine Agather and business leader John Goff, was previously announced.

Watkins will oversee daily operations of the initiative that is leading the community’s post-COVID response to stabilize and restore local businesses, while strategically targeting growth sectors to equitably advance Fort Worth’s economy.

“This is a public-private partnership spearheaded for the next year of economic recovery and growth initiative,” said Price during the May 7 announcement at the Fort Worth Business Assistance Center. “As COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on businesses, our way of life, and our economy, Fort Worth Now will lead a strategic effort to not only recover Fort Worth businesses, but to take Fort Worth to new economic heights.”

Price said that over the next year, Fort Worth will grow jobs, opportunities and grow “the new corporate community network.”

Agather is chairman of the Dallas Region for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and also serves as South and Midwest Region Head and Managing Director of J.P. Morgan Private Bank as well as a member of the advisory board of the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall Of Fame and has been a fixture at the grand entry at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo since 1992.

Goff is a private investor based in Fort Worth who invests in a variety of industries, both public and private, through his family office, Goff Capital, and in real estate through Crescent Real Estate, where he serves as chairman. Goff co-founded Crescent Real Estate with Richard Rainwater in the early 1990s.

