89.9 F
Fort Worth
Monday, July 27, 2020
News

Fort Worth police chief announces retirement

By FWBP Staff

Ed Kraus, Fort Worth Chief of Police

Other News

Culture

TX Whiskey adds new product line, releases rye whiskey

FWBP Staff -
Rye is known as a hearty crop, so it makes sense that Texas would make a hearty rye whiskey.
Read more
Energy

Trump to discuss energy, tour oil rig, raise money in Texas

AP News -
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will shift his focus to American energy dominance during a stop in...
Read more
CCBP

Longtime Texas Appeals Court justice killed in car wreck

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — A longtime Texas Appeals Court justice was killed in a car crash Saturday night after his vehicle and another...
Read more
Government

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police have identified an armed protester who was shot and killed by a person...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Fort Worth Police Chief, Ed Kraus, announced his plans to retire at the end of the year.

Kraus, a 28-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, announced his retirement Monday. Kraus had been appointed chief in December 2019.

Kraus will remain with the department through the end of 2020. A national search will be conducted to find his replacement.

 “Throughout his tenure, Chief Kraus has focused on promoting community problem-solving, reducing crime and enhancing justice for all of our residents,” Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke said. “During the turbulent period of a COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide concern over racial equity and police actions, Chief Kraus has had the support and respect of his fellow officers and stakeholders in the Fort Worth community.”

Kraus announced his decision in an email to employees Monday morning.

“I want to let you know that I have decided to retire from the FWPD,” he said in the letter. “My wife has also decided to retire from her career in education, and we are ready to explore the next chapter in our lives. I have let the City leaders know that I will stay on through the end of the year or until they hire a new police chief.”

“Fort Worth has been incredibly blessed to have Chief Kraus at the helm of our police department,” said Mayor Price. “His servant’s heart has been what the City of Fort Worth needed during these unprecedented times and his leadership has been transformative for our community. Chief Kraus has laid the groundwork for a more accountable and transparent Department through various initiatives, from working with the Police Monitor to establishing the third-party panel review, and I am confident these efforts will continue for the remainder of his tenure and beyond.”

Kraus began his law enforcement career in 1992. He has served as an officer, detective and sergeant in several units in the Patrol Bureau. His command experience includes assignments as a neighborhood policing district lieutenant, a Patrol Division captain and commander of the Training Division. He has served in executive roles as deputy chief over the Investigative and Support Command, assistant chief over the Support Bureau and executive assistant chief over the Patrol Bureau.

Previous articleLawyer claims Depp was misogynistic abuser of ex-wife Heard
Next articleKyle Bass acquires 50% of development firm with interests in Westlake, Flower Mound
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Health Care

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

AP News -
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine...
Read more
Government

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

AP News -
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien...
Read more
Energy

Trump to discuss energy, tour oil rig, raise money in Texas

AP News -
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will shift his focus to American energy dominance during a stop in...
Read more
News

South Texas drenched by cyclone amid surge in virus cases

AP News -
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated PressCORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna...
Read more
Government

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police have identified an armed protester who was shot and killed by a person...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX