Fort Worth police officer fired over social media postings

Fort Worth City flag (isolated with clipping path)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas police officer was fired Tuesday over social media postings his boss said was racially insensitive and inappropriate.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes fired Officer Chadwick Hughes for violating departmental general orders on social media use, according to a department statement.

Noakes, who was in his third week as chief, fired the three-year department veteran after reviewing the findings of an internal affairs investigation.

Another officer found the postings on Jan. 30 and reported them to his superior, the statement said but did not describe further the content of the objectionable postings.

