45.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Government Gov. Greg Abbott tells supporters he's considering placing law enforcement for central...
FeaturedGovernmentNews

Gov. Greg Abbott tells supporters he’s considering placing law enforcement for central Austin under state control

By Patrick Svitek

Other News

Entertainment

Texas prosecutors drop Alex Jones’ drunken driving charge

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas have rejected a drunken driving charge against conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, who was arrested...
Read more
Government

Texas police: 3 officers shot by gunman; 3 held inside home

AP News -
CHEYANNE MUMPHREY Associated PressThree police officers were shot and a man remained barricaded inside a home with three of his family members in a...
Read more
Government

Austin City Council votes to cut police department budget by one-third, reinvest money in social services

Texas Tribune -
By Meena Venkataramanan, The Texas Tribune Aug. 13, 2020 "Austin City Council votes to cut police department budget by one-third, reinvest money in social services"...
Read more
Government

Austin protesters clash with police in the wake of Garrett Foster’s death

Texas Tribune -
By Jordan Vonderhaar, The Texas Tribune Aug. 2, 2020 "Austin protesters clash with police in the wake of Garrett Foster's death" was first published by...
Read more
Patrick Svitek

by Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune.

In his latest move in a political fight against Austin over police funding, Gov. Greg Abbott says he is considering a proposal to put the state in charge of policing a large area in the middle of the city, including downtown, the Texas Capitol and the University of Texas.

Abbott floated the idea during a campaign tele-town hall Wednesday while discussing his push to punish cities that “defund the police” during the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January. He has for months railed against the Austin City Council’s August vote to slash its police department budget by one-third, primarily by shifting some responsibilities out of law enforcement oversight. He has also already proposed measures such as freezing property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets.

“Something else that I’m thinking about doing, and that is because we have people coming from across the world and across the country into our capital city, as well as to the university, we can’t make our fellow Texans be victims of crime … because of the city of Austin leadership,” Abbott said, “and so what I think we need to do is have a Capitol zone area that the state will be in charge of policing, and we can use city of Austin police officers for this.”

The proposal follows a fight over policing that became a centerpiece of the November election nationwide, playing into a fear of rising crime in major cities amid calls for racial justice and reforms to police behavior.

Violent crime and property crime in Austin were both down slightly through October of this year compared to last year, according to city statistics. Homicide cases, however, have risen to the highest number in over two decades: 44 in a city of about 1 million people. But that rise began before the City Council’s August vote, and it mirrors a state and nationwide trend for major cities.

Police officials have argued that the increase in homicides was unrelated to the funding decision and could be a statistical anomaly. Austin’s homicide rate still ranks low among major cities in Texas and across the country.

“I don’t think that we can say that the numbers in 2020 are reflective of that issue,” Austin police Lt. Jeff Greenwalt told reporters last month. “The murders that we investigate tend to kind of stem from a common theme of somebody putting themselves in a situation where they weren’t as safe as they could be.”

The council’s vote came after the department faced months of criticism over its own deadly use of force, and it coincided with the national outcry following the death of George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest. And Austin officers seriously injured multiple nonviolent protesters in demonstrations following Floyd’s death.

Abbott has argued that cutting police budgets during rising homicides is “absurd.” He vowed during the call that he and lawmakers will “pass laws that will defund cities that defund police but also make it fiscally … impossible” to do so in the first place, “and we will force the city of Austin to reverse its strategy.”

Abbott said the zone could go from Lady Bird Lake, which borders downtown to the south, up to 32nd Street and from Interstate 35 over to Lamar Boulevard or Texas State Highway Loop 1, known as Mopac. The zone would include all of downtown, where crime has dropped substantially this year as fewer workers fill the offices there due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the area surrounding the Governor’s Mansion.

“We can make sure that area is extra safe for anybody who’s walking around downtown, walking around the Capitol, walking around the university,” Abbott said.

Abbott previously suggested the state could take over policing parts of Austin but had not elaborated as much.

Jolie McCullough contributed reporting.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleMedStar and Texas Health Resources to donate ambulance and supplies to Fort Worth Sister City Toluca, Mexico
Next articleCamp Fire First Texas welcomes new president/CEO

Latest News

Health Care

MedStar and Texas Health Resources to donate ambulance and supplies to Fort Worth Sister City Toluca, Mexico

Paul Harral -
Toluca, Mexico, capital of the State of Mexico, is the center of a rapidly growing urban area and the fifth-largest city in Mexico, home...
Read more
Government

Joaquin Castro loses bid to lead U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee

Abby Livingston -
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro came up short Thursday in his bid to become chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He lost to U.S. Rep....
Read more
Government

Biden, top Democrats swing behind bipartisan virus aid bill

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies...
Read more
CCBP

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to move headquarters to Texas

AP News -
SPRING, Texas (AP) — Tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it is moving its global headquarters to the Houston area from California, where the...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth announces plans to purchase Pier 1 Building for City Hall

Robert Francis -
Plans for a new City Hall for Fort Worth have been knocked around for years, maybe even decades. On Dec. 2, city officials announced...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101