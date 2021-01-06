57 F
Granbury Chamber names officers, directors

FWBP Staff
The Granbury Chamber of Commerce has announced the officers and directors of the corporation:

2021 Executive Board

Chair, Tom Loughrey, Taco Casa
Past Chair, Elizabeth Crawford, Joe’s Pasta & Pizza and Randy’s Bar & Grill
Chair-elect, Matt Bufkin, First National Bank
Treasurer, Cody Garrison, State Farm Insurance
CEO, Mike Scott, Granbury Chamber of Commerce

2021 Directors

Gordon Bond, Bond Arms Inc.
Dr. Jeremy Glenn, Granbury ISD
Janice Horak, Tarleton State University
Rhett Keisler, Revolver Brewing
Steven Kuban, Walton & Kuban, PLLC
Becky Mauldin, United Way of Hood County
Kathy Mobly, H-E-B
David Orcutt, Lake Granbury Medical Center
Lee Overstreet, Winston Properties
Randy Pearson, Town Square Title
JC Stone, Lake View Inn

The Chamber thanked Mike Loter, former board chair and Joy Paris for their service to the members and business community and Stone to the 2021 Board.

The Granbury Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors governs the affairs of the Granbury Chamber and establishes policy. Serving a three-year term, the board consists of 15 chamber members, in good standing, representing the membership.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

