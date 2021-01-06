Granbury Chamber names officers, directors

The Granbury Chamber of Commerce has announced the officers and directors of the corporation:

2021 Executive Board Chair, Tom Loughrey, Taco Casa

Past Chair, Elizabeth Crawford, Joe’s Pasta & Pizza and Randy’s Bar & Grill

Chair-elect, Matt Bufkin, First National Bank

Treasurer, Cody Garrison, State Farm Insurance

CEO, Mike Scott, Granbury Chamber of Commerce

2021 Directors Gordon Bond, Bond Arms Inc.

Dr. Jeremy Glenn, Granbury ISD

Janice Horak, Tarleton State University

Rhett Keisler, Revolver Brewing

Steven Kuban, Walton & Kuban, PLLC

Becky Mauldin, United Way of Hood County

Kathy Mobly, H-E-B

David Orcutt, Lake Granbury Medical Center

Lee Overstreet, Winston Properties

Randy Pearson, Town Square Title

JC Stone, Lake View Inn

The Chamber thanked Mike Loter, former board chair and Joy Paris for their service to the members and business community and Stone to the 2021 Board.

The Granbury Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors governs the affairs of the Granbury Chamber and establishes policy. Serving a three-year term, the board consists of 15 chamber members, in good standing, representing the membership.