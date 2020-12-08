49.2 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Search
Government In new lawsuit, Texas contests election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania
GovernmentNews

In new lawsuit, Texas contests election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania

By Emma Platoff
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to delegates at the Texas Republican Convention in San Antonio on June 15, 2018. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Other News

FW People

Callie Jo Williams

FWBP Staff -
With a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication from TCU and experience working at a Fort Worth-based advertising agency, Williams develops and executes marketing and...
Read more
FW People

Jimmy Cessna

FWBP Staff -
A graduate of Missouri Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, Cessna assists Hill School students with planning for their future after...
Read more
FW People

Karen Knight

FWBP Staff -
As Hill School’s counselor, Karen Knight aids students in academic achievement and social/emotional development. Prior to joining Hill School, Knight worked as a pediatric...
Read more
Government

In new lawsuit, Texas contests election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania

Emma Platoff -
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results handed the White House...
Read more
Emma Platoff

by Emma Platoff, The Texas Tribune.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results handed the White House to president-elect Joe Biden.

In the suit, he claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states violated federal law, and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block the states from voting in the Electoral College.

The last-minute bid, which legal experts have already characterized as a longshot, comes alongside dozens of similar attempts by President Donald Trump and his political allies. The majority of those lawsuits have already failed.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, officials in most states and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr have said. Biden won in all four states where Paxton is challenging the results.

In a filing to the high court Tuesday, Paxton claims the four battleground states broke the law by instituting pandemic-related changes to election policies, whether “through executive fiat or friendly lawsuits, thereby weakening ballot integrity.”

Paxton claimed that these changes allowed for voter fraud to occur — a conclusion experts and election officials have rejected — and said the court should push back a Dec. 14 deadline by which states must appoint their presidential electors.

“That deadline, however, should not cement a potentially illegitimate election result in the middle of this storm,” attorneys for Texas wrote.

Paxton and Trump are political allies whose interests often line up in court, as with Texas’ challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Paxton, in public appearances, often characterizes their relationship as a friendly one, sharing the story of the time the president called while Paxton was in the shower.

Paxton, who has been under indictment since 2015 for felony securities fraud charges, is facing fresh criminal allegations from eight of his top deputies, who said they believe he broke the law by using the agency to do favors for a political donor. The FBI is investigating Paxton over those claims, according to the Associated Press. Paxton has denied wrongdoing.


close






Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleHOPE Farm receives 5-year, $50,000 donation from Reliant
Next articleKaren Knight

Latest News

Government

Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base

By LOLITA C. BALDOR -
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Army leaders are expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas,...
Read more
Government

Virus talks drag on liability as Congress preps stopgap aid

By ANDREW TAYLOR -
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are giving themselves more time to sort through their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief, preparing a one-week...
Read more
Government

US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD -
WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 -- offering the...
Read more
Government

Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

AP News -
By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember...
Read more
Education

Abbott appoints Perry to Early Childhood Advisory Committee

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Perry to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025....
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101