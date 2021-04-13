Jyric Sims Named CEO of Medical City Plano

Jyric Sims, FACHE, CEO at Medical City Fort Worth since 2017, has been named CEO of Medical City Plano and its affiliate Medical City Frisco starting May 17.

The Medical City Plano complex is the 6th largest HCA hospital out of almost 200.

Erol Akdamar, FACHE, president of Medical City Healthcare made the announcement internally and noted that under Sims’ tenure, Medical City Fort Worth made remarkable improvements in volume, patient experience and recruitment of top talent.

Under his leadership, the hospital experienced more than $115 million in expansions, including the addition of a patient tower with a 30-bed emergency unit, a neurosciences/spine center, and the opening of Medical City ER White Settlement, Akdamar said.

“While I’m honored to be named the new CEO of Medical City Plano and Frisco, it’s bittersweet for me because serving for the past four years as CEO of Medical City Fort Worth has been the greatest joy of my professional career,” Sims said in message to what he called the Medical City Fort Worth family.

“We’ve done great things together, but what I believe we’ve done best is build a high performing culture of trust that’s poised for even greater things in the future,” Sims said.

He pledged a smooth transition and said he would ensure that all strategic priorities remain intact and are communicated to the next CEO of Medical City Fort Worth.

Akdamar said Sims is a leader committed to giving back to his community and the health care profession.

He serves on the LSU Foundation Board of Directors, where he chairs the finance committee, ACHE North Texas Board of Directors, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and is active in many other civic and fraternal organizations.

Sims is a graduate of the Leadership Fort Worth LeaderPrime program.

He also served as an adjunct professor for the Tulane MHA program where he taught leadership and professional development. He also has a passion for mentoring African Americans interested in hospital leadership and has several mentees across the country, both former students and early careerists, Akdamar said.

Akdamar said that with more than two decades of health care experience, Sims has been honored with many awards including Becker’s African American Leaders to Know, the DFW Hospital Council 2018 Young Healthcare Executive of the Year and the National Association of Healthcare Executives’ 2017 National Healthcare Executive of the Year. He received Modern Healthcare’s Up and Comer Award in 2016 and was honored in 2018 by the Fort Worth Business Press as one of the city’s top “40 Under 40” leaders.

Sims received his bachelor of science from Louisiana State University, his master of health administration from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and is completing his Ph.D. at Southern University in Baton Rouge.

Among achievements at Medical City Fort Worth, Akdamar said, were that quality improvements resulted in the hospital rising to and maintaining a Leapfrog “A” safety rating, recognition as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery by Healthgrades, a top 10% ranking for inpatient rehabilitation, and a kidney transplant program ranked No. 4 in the U.S. for patient outcomes and waitlist time.

Medical City Healthcare is part of HCA Healthcare, a leading provider of health care services with 184 hospitals in the United States and England.

Medical City Healthcare is one of the North Texas region’s largest and most comprehensive health care providers. It includes 16 hospitals, more than 4,400 active physicians, 7,000 nurses and 17,000 employees.