Learn about planned new southside station for TEXRail

Published on April 08, 2021

Last fall, Trinity Metro began conducting the environmental assessment and preliminary engineering for a 2.1-mile Trinity Metro TEXRail extension project and a proposed new station.

Join a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. April 15 to learn more about the project.

TEXRail is Trinity Metro’s 27-mile commuter rail line that extends from downtown Fort Worth through north Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine to the northern entrance of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, ending at Terminal B. Plans call for rail service to continue south from the Fort Worth T&P Station to a proposed new station in the Fort Worth Medical District (south of Mistletoe Boulevard, near Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center).