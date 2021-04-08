78.2 F
Fort Worth
Friday, April 9, 2021
Learn about planned new southside station for TEXRail

City of Fort Worth

Published on April 08, 2021

Last fall, Trinity Metro began conducting the environmental assessment and preliminary engineering for a 2.1-mile Trinity Metro TEXRail extension project and a proposed new station.

Join a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. April 15 to learn more about the project.

TEXRail is Trinity Metro’s 27-mile commuter rail line that extends from downtown Fort Worth through north Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine to the northern entrance of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, ending at Terminal B. Plans call for rail service to continue south from the Fort Worth T&P Station to a proposed new station in the Fort Worth Medical District (south of Mistletoe Boulevard, near Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center).

City of Fort Worth

