Leonid Meteor to deliver celestial show in Fort Worth skies tonight

By Neetish Basnet
Leonid Meteor Shower
A burst of 1999 Leonid meteors as seen at 38,000 feet from Leonid Multi Instrument Aircraft Campaign (Leonid MAC) with 50 mm camera. Image Credit: NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano

Neetish Basnet
Neetish is a writer and digital content producer for Fort Worth Business Press. He has been covering businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for several years. After graduating with a journalism degree from University of Texas-Arlington, Dow Jones News Fund selected him for a digital media fellowship. He still likes the smell of a freshly printed newspaper.

If you’re out of T.V. series or movies to stream on Netflix this week, there’s another must-watch show taking place on the heavenly screen of the open nighttime skies.

The spectacular Leonid meteor shower is currently active and is expected to reach its peak overnight on Monday, Nov. 16 to early Tuesday morning, Nov. 17.

Leonid is famous for its meteor storms, which occurs every 33 years when thousands of meteors streak per hour. The last storm was visible in 2001.

Still, stargazers are on the lookout for the November night skies every year to witness the spectacle. The 2020 shower is expected to present 10 to 15 meteors per hour at the peak.

The weather forecast for Noth Texas is clear for the night of Nov. 16, which should be perfect for viewing. The meteors are visible to naked eyes.

And, although Leonids is located and appears to radiate from the constellation Leo, interested stargazers would not need to look in the constellation’s direction to find the meteor show.

“Go outside, find a dark sky, lie flat on your back and look straight up,” NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com, “And be prepared to spend a couple of hours outside.”

