Lockheed Martin leader Evans passes away after illness

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Executive Vice President Michele Evans passed away on New Year’s Day, according to a Lockheed Martin news release.

According to the statement from Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet:

“Throughout her career, Michele led some of the most important programs that ensure the security of our nation and its allies and help make our world a safer place. She embodied our company’s values in spirit and action every day – to do what’s right, respect others, and perform with excellence. Her example was an inspiration to those of us fortunate enough to have worked with her closely, and her leadership in the aerospace and defense industry will have a lasting impact for years to come. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family, the entire Lockheed Martin team, and everyone she touched in her remarkable life and career.”

Evans graduated magna cum laude from Clarkson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. She served on the boards of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and Girls Inc., and was a member of Clarkson’s Coulter School of Engineering Advisory Board.

She is survived by her husband David and two sons, Clark and Parker.

With more than 34 years of experience in the defense and aerospace industry, Evans led a significant number of programs in support of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy; as well as for commercial and international military customers. She most recently served as executive vice president of the Aeronautics business area for Lockheed Martin, a position she was appointed to in August 2018. She also was actively involved in Lockheed Martin’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, serving as the executive sponsor for the Women’s Impact Network. In mid-November, Evans took a leave for medical issues.