Fort Worth oilman, rancher, philanthropist Moncrief dies

Longtime Fort Worth oilman, rancher and philanthropist C. B. “Charlie” Moncrief has died.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of longtime Stock Show board member Charlie Moncrief,” said Bradford S. Barnes, president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. “Charlie served in a variety of capacities including livestock show superintendent, executive committee member and Secretary of the organization. He served for 47 years on the board of directors, a tenure exceeded only by Stock Show President Emeritus, Bob Watt.”

“In addition to his legendary service, Charlie and Kit’s philanthropy has helped make the Stock Show, the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena shining examples of why Fort Worth is such an amazing and dynamic city. We extend our sincere condolences to his family,” said Barnes. “We salute Charlie’s dedication and service that went beyond Fort Worth to our nation for having served in the United States Marine Corps and as a Deputy U.S. Marshal.”

Charlie Moncrief was a partner in Moncrief Oil and Montex Drilling company with his late father “Tex” and daughter Gloria. He was the author of a book, Wildcatter, that detailed the history of the family and its legal battle with the IRS.

Moncrief also served as a trustee for Texas Christian University and the Culver Military Academy, and on the board of the Texas State Fair and the Moncrief Foundation.

“Charlie was my closest friend for the past 40 years,” said J.R. Williams III, a long-time member of the executive committee of the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show and Rodeo. “We had many good times together and though he will be sorely missed, wonderful memories remain. Semper Fi, CBM.”

Charlie Moncrief was the grandson of the legendary William Alvin “Monty” Moncrief, who founded the oil firm that continues to this day, and the son of William Alvin “Tex” Moncrief Jr.

