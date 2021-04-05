Mayor Price’s rolling, walking town halls return for final series

Published on April 05, 2021

Grab your helmets and walking shoes, because with sunny spring weather comes the return of Mayor Betsy Price’s moving town halls for the “Goodbye-cycle Tour,” Price’s final series of town halls as mayor of Fort Worth.

Supported by Comerica Bank and FitWorth, the rolling and walking town halls will take place all over Fort Worth through April on Wednesdays at 5:45 p.m. Town halls present residents with an opportunity to get information, share ideas and explore Fort Worth.

Here’s the schedule:

5:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 . Foster Park/Overton Park, 3725 South Drive.

. Foster Park/Overton Park, 3725 South Drive. 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 . Rosemont Park, 1400 W. Seminary Drive.

. Rosemont Park, 1400 W. Seminary Drive. 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 . Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge, 9601 Fossil Ridge Road.

. Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge, 9601 Fossil Ridge Road. 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Trinity Park, 1639 Old University Drive.

Learn more about what to expect at a rolling and walking town hall.

Masks are encouraged to be worn before and after the ride and any time people are gathered. All rides are subject to cancellation. Check the website prior to the event for any updates.