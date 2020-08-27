85.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 27, 2020
News More Americans sign contracts to buy homes in July
News

More Americans sign contracts to buy homes in July

By AP News
Home Sales

Other News

Banking

Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve announced a significant change Thursday in how...
Read more
News

US home sales spike 24.7% in July, another record

AP News -
By MATT OTT AP Business Writer SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Spurred by ultra-low mortgage rates, home buyers rushed...
Read more
Real Estate

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in June

AP News -
By MATT OTT AP Business Writer SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans signing contracts to buy...
Read more
Real Estate

Pending home sales plunged 21.8% in April on a monthly basis

AP News -
By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer BALTIMORE (AP) — April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By MATT OTT AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July, suggesting the current hot housing market could continue in the fall.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its index of pending sales rose 5.9%, to 122.1 last month. It had plunged to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were forced to the sidelines by coronavirus closures and restrictions. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001.

Contract signings are a barometer of eventual, finalized purchases over the next two months, so this month’s numbers point continued market strength in August and September.

Contract signings are now 15.5% ahead of where they were last year, after significantly trailing last year’s pace earlier in the year because of the pandemic.

Different reports over the past week have shown that sales of existing homes and new homes are both continuing to surge as large swaths of the country have opened back up this summer and people have figured out how to go about regular business despite the ongoing pandemic. Sales of new homes jumped 13.9% in July, while sales of existing homes climbed 24.7%.

Low interest rates have also pushed people into the market. Interest rates on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage are at historic lows around 3%.

Besides the uncertainty of the broader economy, which continues to see about a million people a week sign up for unemployment benefits, the biggest concern in the housing market is the continuing lack of available homes. Low supply of existing homes has forced buyers into the new home market, which has also seen its supply dwindle over the past year.

That shortage of homes for sale is boosting prices. The median price for an existing home topped $300,000 for the first time on record, coming in at $304,100. That’s up a sharp 8.5% from July 2019. The median price for a new home in July rose to $330,600, up 7.2% from one year ago.

All four regions saw more contract signings for the second straight month. The Northeast saw contract signing increase 25.2%; in the West they were up 6.8%. The Midwest saw gains of 3.3% and in the South contract signings were up 0.9%.

Previous articleThe Latest on Laura: still a hurricane 170 miles after landfall
Next articleTrump’s big night: Expect talk of GOP progress, Dem anarchy
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News

‘We really dodged a bullet,’ Beaumont official says, as Hurricane Laura downgraded to Category 1

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock and Julián Aguilar Hurricane Laura was downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moved away...
Read more
Government

Trump’s big night: Expect talk of GOP progress, Dem anarchy

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, Donald Trump accepted the Republican...
Read more
News

The Latest on Laura: still a hurricane 170 miles after landfall

AP News -
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane, sustaining top winds of 75 mph (120 kph) more than 170 miles after...
Read more
News

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second-quarter

AP News -
By JOSH BOAK AP Economics WriterBALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June...
Read more
News

More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits

AP News -
By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101