Near Southside ZIPZONE starts July 19

Trinity Metro is bringing a new on-demand transportation option to the Near Southside, the organization announced in mid-July.



Starting July 19, the Near Southside ZIPZONE will serve the region that encompasses Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, Cook Children’s Medical Center, John Peter Smith Hospital, Texas Heath Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Moncrief Cancer Institute, and UT Southwestern Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth. The zone will also include many restaurants and businesses on Magnolia Avenue.

To give everyone a chance to try the service, fares will be complimentary through Aug. 31, 2020.

“This service is going to provide a new choice for the 40,000 employees who travel to the Near Southside for work,” Trinity Metro CEO and President Bob Baulsir said. “We partnered with the City of Fort Worth on this important transit initiative to provide a daily on-demand option.”

Near Southside Zipzone vehicle courtesy

Near Southside ZIPZONE vehicle courtesy photo



Wayne Gensler, vice president and chief operating officer of bus and paratransit, said not only would the Near Southside ZIPZONE serve as a first-mile/last-mile connection to buses and trains, but it will also significantly enhance access for commuting into and around Fort Worth’s Medical District and the Near Southside.

The ZIPZONE, which is provided through a contract with Via, will utilize black Toyota Siennas for the shared rides from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

ZIPZONE will connect with Trinity Metro TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) at the Fort Worth T&P Station and to bus routes 1 South Hemphill, 4 East Rosedale, 5a Evans Ave., 5b Glen Garden/Wichita, 6 8th Ave./McCart/Hulen Mall, 9 Ramey/Vickery and 14 Sylvania/NE 28th.



“We anticipate that ZIPZONE will be a popular choice in this area, especially for daily commuters,” Gensler said. “One of the unique aspects of this service is that anyone within the service area has the option to use it for going to lunch or running an errand. The time saved by not having to find parking should encourage people to give it a try.”

How it works:

Download the Trinity Metro ZIPZONE app.

Use the app to order a ride.

View interactive map of service area at https://ridetrinitymetro.org/rider-services/zipzone

ZipZone – Trinity MetroThe Trinity Metro ZIPZONE program is the agency’s “first mile/last mile” solution for users of public transportation. Riders can travel their “first mile” and their “last mile” from the nearest bus stop via on-demand rideshare service.ridetrinitymetro.org

The Near Southside ZIPZONE is the fourth on-demand service provided by Trinity Metro.

– FWBP Staff