New chief nursing officer at Medical City Frisco

Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, RN, has joined Medical City Frisco as chief nursing officer, effective Monday, October 12.

Prior to joining Medical City Frisco, Holmstrom served as assistant chief nursing officer at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, since 2018. During her tenure, she was responsible for providing leadership direction for women’s services, the cardiovascular telemetry unit, oncology, surgical services and several supporting service lines. She was the lead administrator for the expansion of the facility’s cath lab services, which resulted in a significant increase in lifesaving heart procedures.

“We are pleased to welcome Ashley to our leadership team,” says Patrick Rohan, CEO of Medical City Frisco. “Her dedication to compassionate patient care, extensive experience and proven record will continue to elevate Medical City Frisco as the destination of choice for healthcare excellence in Frisco and surrounding communities.”

Holmstrom joined HCA Healthcare, Medical City Healthcare’s parent company, in 2013, where she served as manager of the medical-surgical orthopedic unit at Medical City Lewisville. She has held numerous nursing leadership positions at large regional hospitals throughout Texas, including vice president of clinical nursing for Metropolitan Methodist Hospital in 2016.

Holmstrom holds several degrees, including a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Master of Science in Nursing, both from Walden University. She is also a graduate of HCA Healthcare’s prestigious Executive Development Program.