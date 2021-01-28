North Texas companies ranked best for LGBTQ employees

Strategies and practices promoting diversity and inclusion have become a noticeable hallmark of the modern workplace.

When it comes to gender-based equality, large companies in North Texas are outperforming their counterparts in other parts of Texas, a newly released benchmark report shows.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, extensively surveys and researches the biggest companies in the U.S. on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace quality. The findings are presented each year in its Corporate Equality Index.

In the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, 66 Texas companies made it to the list. Out of which, 34 companies managed to earn the recognition of “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

Of the total Texas companies rated, a remarkable 59% are headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Twenty-one companies based in DFW scored a perfect 100 and were designated “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” according to the report.

In Fort Worth, airliner American Airlines and investment firm TPG Global LLC meet all Corporate Equality Index criteria to receive a perfect score. (List of all Texas companies at the bottom)

“American’s continued support of our LGBTQ team members and customers is unwavering,” Patrick O’Keeffe, American Airline’s senior vice president of people said in a statement. “It’s always an honor to be recognized for the actions we take to foster diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The criteria looked at were corporate policies involving sexual orientation, gender identity, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive benefits, public commitment to the LGBTQ community and organizational competency, among others.

Across the U.S., companies continued to up their game to make workplaces more inclusive for their LGBTQ employees.

A massive 1,142 companies were surveyed in the 2021 study that included Fortune 500 companies and American Law Magazine 200 law firms, along with hundreds of mid-to large-sized businesses. More than 200 Fortune 500 companies actively participated in this year’s Corporate Equality Index survey.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President.

Compared to last year, 81 more companies throughout the country achieved the top score to earn the “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Quality” title.

The average score for all Fortune 500 companies rose to 76%, a 5% increase from last year.

Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality in Texas