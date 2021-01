By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The National Rifle Association announced Friday it has filed for bankruptcy and will seek to incorporate the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York. The announcement made on the NRA’s website comes months after New York’s attorney general sued the […]

