Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Police: Dallas man killed wife, 2 sons for being too loud

By AP News
DALLAS (AP) — A man who confessed to fatally shooting his wife and two children in their Dallas home told police he killed them because he had a headache and they were being too loud, according to an affidavit.

James Webb, 57, was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge after  he shot and killed  his 35-year-old wife, Victoria Bunton, and two sons ages 16 and 13. The children’s names haven’t been released.

Webb told detectives that he started arguing with his wife around 10 a.m. because he had a headache and the children were too loud, an affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Webb shot Bunton twice and then shot his sons. He waited for an hour then called 911 to confess.

Webb told detectives that he was “tired” of his wife and children “yelling and telling him that there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them,” the affidavit says.

Chanel Lockhart, who said she’s the family’s next-door neighbor, recalled Bunton for her kindness and said the teenagers were intelligent.

“And she had a heart. She was so sweet to everybody,” Lockhart said. “You’d never think that one day he would call and say he killed his kids.”

