Mayor Price announces COVID recovery as cases surge in Texas

By Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced that she and her husband, Tom, have both recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 30.

“I am pleased to announce both Tom and I are doing well and have recovered from COVID-19,” she said in a Twitter post. “Those who know me, know I am thrilled to return to working hard on behalf of Fort Worth. We appreciate everyone’s kind messages and prayers.”

On Nov. 18, Price announced she had tested positive for the disease.

Also on Monday, Tarrant County Public Health Department confirmed 2,256 new cases, sending the total number of COVID cases over the 100,000 case benchmark just two months after hitting 50,000 cases of the disease.

The high number of cases reported on Monday was due to several days of not reporting cases over the Thanksgiving holiday. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Price asked residents to continue wearing a mask as the virus is expected to surge after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Now, I ask you all to do your part and wear a mask – not only for your protection, but for your loved ones and our selfless frontline workers battling COVID-19,” she said in the post. “Together, we will beat COVID-19 and come out stronger as a community.”

Texas on Monday recorded 10,714 new coronavirus cases and 22 new deaths, health officials announced. In the state, 8,900 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since August.

The rising number of patients is pushing Texas hospitals to the the limits as health officials brace for a disastrous worsening of the surge nationwide because of holiday gatherings over the long weekend.

One in every 401 people in Texas tested positive in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

Associated Press contributed to this report

