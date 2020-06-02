Protesters show up in Fort Worth, but no arrests

Despite an 8 p.m. curfew, over 100 people showed up at the Tarrant County Courthouse to protest the death of George Floyd.

According to reports from CBS 11, several officers on bicycles got off their bicycles and took a knee. Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus began talking to protesters, then the chief and several of the protestors prayed together.

Fort Worth protest, June 1, 2020 photography by Amber Shumake

According to the CBS 11 report, there were no arrests in Fort Worth related to the protests.

The City of Fort Worth joined other cities on Monday in setting a curfew after a demonstration in the city turned violent on Sunday night.

Fort Worth protest, June 1, 2020 photography by Amber Shumake

Fort Worth’s curfew will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next 72 hours, according to a press conference at noon on Monday. As a result of the curfew, the City Council meeting set for Tuesday evening will be moved to Thursday so citizens can show up to speak.

Fort Worth protest, June 1, 2020 photography by Amber Shumake

The nighttime curfew is established for all of Fort Worth, including public places and streets, beginning June 1. The nightly curfew will begin at 8 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m. the following morning. Violating the curfew is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine up to $500.

“First, I want to acknowledge the injustice and tragic death of George Floyd and the mourning we are experiencing as a community and nation. I also want to commend those individuals who have assembled over the past couple of days to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “It is important that we remain respectful of each other and our community. Unfortunately, there were individuals who displayed blatant disregard for the welfare of others – which is why we are enacting an 8 p.m. curfew.”