Protests continue in Fort Worth, around the country

Protesters continued to march in Fort Worth and are expected to continue Thursday during a council meeting where a curfew extension will be under consideration.

In the afternoon during the protest, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price showed up and talked to several protesters.

Many protesters left, but some stayed and remained at the Tarrant County Courthouse, but no arrests were reported as of 10 p.m.

In Washington, D.C., demonstrators marched to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday night, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and demanding that laws be changed to prevent more like it.

Along their route from near the White House, there were troops in fatigues and officers from federal agencies keeping watch on the crowd. Barricades were put up around the Capitol, and the Capitol Police stood guard behind them.

“We came here because they make laws here and we want the laws to change,” said Mohammed Wagdy, 26, of nearby Prince George’s County.

As an 11 p.m. curfew in Washington neared, community activists urged the demonstrators to head home. Some did, but others said they were returning to the White House.

___