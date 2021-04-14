Read Fort Worth adds Alanis, Griffith to Executive Council

Published on April 14, 2021

Read Fort Worth added Susan Alanis and Chelsea Griffith to its Executive Council. Both women bring years of experience and leadership as Read Fort Worth, an organization that works to ensure all students read on grade level by third grade.

Alanis is chief operating officer for Tarrant County College District. She is responsible for the operations that support the academic goals of the college, including finance, technology, real estate and facilities, police, safety and emergency management, and business services. Formerly, she was an assistant city manager with the City of Fort Worth until 2019.

Griffith serves as chief of staff to Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council. Prior to this, she was deputy chief of staff and aide to the mayor. In her current position, Griffith provides leadership and counsel on matters of policy and communications and manages the mayor’s strategic initiatives related to education, housing, homelessness, economic development, mobility and public health.

