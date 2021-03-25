Register to vote by April 1 for May 1 municipal elections

Published on March 25, 2021

The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 city election for mayor and council is April 1.

To learn more, call 817-392-6150 or visit one of these election websites:

In-person early voting runs April 19-27.

Polls will be open on May 1 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

from A runoff election, if needed, will be held on June 5.

Learn about the candidates in the May 1 election.

Fort Worth Business Press Voters’ Guide

