Register to vote by April 1 for May 1 municipal elections

City of Fort Worth
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Published on March 25, 2021

The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 city election for mayor and council is April 1.

To learn more, call 817-392-6150 or visit one of these election websites:

Some other dates to keep in mind:

  • In-person early voting runs April 19-27.
  • Polls will be open on May 1 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • A runoff election, if needed, will be held on June 5.

Learn about the candidates in the May 1 election. 

Fort Worth Business Press Voters’ Guide

City of Fort Worth

