Register to vote by April 1 for May 1 municipal elections

Published on March 25, 2021
The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 city election for mayor and council is April 1.
To learn more, call 817-392-6150 or visit one of these election websites:
Some other dates to keep in mind:
- In-person early voting runs April 19-27.
- Polls will be open on May 1 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- A runoff election, if needed, will be held on June 5.
Learn about the candidates in the May 1 election.
Fort Worth Business Press Voters’ Guide
