Rice Tilley Jr.: June 21, 1936-Oct. 28, 2020

Rice Tilley Jr. courtesy

Longtime Fort Worth lawyer and leader Rice Tilley died Wednesday morning, reportedly of complications of COVID-19. He was a political, legal and civic force in Fort Worth for his entire life.

Mr. Tilley practiced law with two of Fort Worth’s premier law firms – Law, Snakard & Gambil and later with Haynes and Boone. The Fort Worth Business Press honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2014 Power Attorney event.

He and the late Tom Law Sr. were instrumental in the development of Leadership Fort Worth. Mr. Law headed the steering committee from its founding in 1972 until 1989. Mr. Tilley followed him and led Leadership Fort Worth until it became a legal nonprofit in 1998 and the chairmanship began to rotate.

“Rice has been the heart and muscle of Leadership Fort Worth. I am particularly grateful that he convinced me to take on the role of Executive Director, and he was always my mentor and the greatest supporter of LFW,” said Harriet Harral, who recently retired as executive director of the organization.

“He chaired the Steering Committee for ten years through the 1990s, led the organization through the process to become a 501c3 nonprofit, and has been our Chair Emeritus ever since,” Harral said. “Rice was always on the lookout for new opportunities for LFW to tackle. For instance, he made the first contact for LFW to work with the Mayor’s Office to create Steer Fort Worth. He didn’t just place new opportunities in our path; he was always available to open doors, to make connections, to guide through challenges, and to cheer our progress. I will miss him personally, and Leadership Fort Worth has lost a guiding light.”

Mr. Tilley was named a Forum Fellow by Leadership Fort Worth in 1988 and received the Distinguished Leadership Award in 1997 from the National Association of Community Leadership.

Mr. Tilley’s legal focus was in taxation, estate planning, tax-exempt organizations, and asset protection planning. He was board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in both taxation and estate planning and probate law, and was elected by his peers to the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

He graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, and completed undergraduate work at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, in 1958. He graduated from the SMU School of Law in 1961. He earned a master of laws in taxation degree from New York University in 1962, followed by a two-year stint in the Army.

Mr. Tilley served as chairman of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas and editor of that section’s newsletter. He also served as a member of the Tax Lawyers-Internal Revenue Service Liaison Committee for the Southwest Region.

He was named in “The Best Lawyers in America”(Woodward/White) as one of the nation’s top lawyers in the field of estate planning. He was selected by Texas Monthly magazine several times as one of Texas’ “Super Lawyers” and was named as one of Fort Worth’s “Attorneys of Excellence” for 2003-2005 by the Business Press.

Mr. Tilley joined the law firm of Stone, Parker, Snakard, Friedman & Brown in 1964. In 1969, it merged with the firm that Tilley’s father had co-founded, Tilley, Hyder & Law.

John Roach, former chairman of Tandy Corporation (RadioShack), became acquainted with Mr. Tilley through the business community, and his wife grew up as a neighbor of the Tilleys.

“Rice is a dapper dresser, a high-energy type with a big flair for politics,” Roach said in a 2003 Business Press story. “I guess he believes strongly in his political convictions beyond the point of being pragmatic at times. Rice as a supporter of Republican causes goes back to an era when very few people in Fort Worth with the exception of Eddie Chiles supported Republican causes.”

“Rice has always been very focused on his ideological principles and he and I had wonderful heated discussions when I would suggest that the people in office that could be most helpful to Fort Worth were those that were actually in office,” Roach said. “Therefore, he might ought to consider supporting some Democrats. He thought I didn’t have any principles whatsoever, that you ought to stand on principle rather than be pragmatic and try to be sure that the Democrats that were elected would be helpful to our community.”





