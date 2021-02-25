51.3 F
Six Flags: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has appointed Mike Spanos as president and CEO effective Nov. 18, and as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Spanos will be relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area with his family. Spanos, 55, most recently served as CEO of PepsiCo, Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $85.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The amusement park operator posted revenue of $108.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $423.4 million, or $4.99 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $356.6 million.

Six Flags shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIX

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Latest Articles

