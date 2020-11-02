66 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 2, 2020
News Tarrant County seeks hiring more vote counters as problems with defective ballots...
News

Tarrant County seeks hiring more vote counters as problems with defective ballots causes issues

By Robert Francis
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Other News

News

Democrats say San Marcos officials didn’t respond to “Trump Train” that harassed Biden bus

Kate McGee and Aliyya Swaby -
San Marcos officials were alerted of the Biden campaign event in the city 24 hours in advance, but Democrats in Hays County say officials did not adequately prepare a response given the political climate.
Read more
News

Two more senior aides fired from Texas attorney general’s office in wake of criminal accusations against Ken Paxton

Emma Platoff -
Two more senior aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have been fired weeks after top deputies accused him of criminal wrongdoing — marking four such terminations in just a few weeks. David Maxwell, the agency’s director of law enforcement, and Mark Penley, the deputy attorney general for criminal justice, have been fired. Both had been on paid investigative leave for weeks in the wake of their roles vetting a complaint made by Nate Paul, a real estate investor and political donor to Paxton. Ian Prior, a political spokesman for Paxton, confirmed the moves Monday. Paul accused federal and state authorities of wrongdoing related to a raid on his home and office in 2019. An internal email obtained by The Texas Tribune showed the complaints had been examined by senior aides, who found them meritless. Paxton has said he was concerned that his staff had not sufficiently vetted Paul’s allegations. Paxton ultimately hired an outside attorney to look into the matter, sparking a staff mutiny during which top aides accused Paxton of using the agency to serve Paul’s financial interests. Those aides reported Paxton to law enforcement. Paxton has denied the allegations and called the whistleblowers “rogue employees.” Prior said Maxwell was fired for violating agency policies, including making employment decisions without consulting the human resources department “that have resulted in allegations of discrimination.” “He also violated other policies and has taken other actions that have left no choice but to terminate his employment,” Prior said in a statement. In another statement, Prior said Penley “omitted or misrepresented to a court material facts, as well as other policy violations.” Neither Maxwell nor Penley immediately returned requests for comment Monday night. The press team for the office of the attorney general did not return requests for comment. Maxwell has been at the attorney general’s office since 2014 and in law enforcement for some 50 years. He is well known in Texas law enforcement circles, where he became famous for identifying the man who killed his sister decades after her death. Penley has been with the attorney general’s office since 2019. Two other top aides who accused Paxton of criminal violations — Blake Brickman and Lacey Mase — were fired last month. Penley, Brickman and Mase had each signed on to a letter to the agency’s human resources department, as well as alerted law enforcement to Paxton’s behavior, meaning they gained legal protections for whistleblowers. Maxwell, while involved in the investigation into Paul’s claims, was not a signatory on the letter. Other aides have been put on leave or resigned.
Read more
Business

Fort Worth energy company reports $32.1M loss for 3Q

Robert Francis -
Basic Energy Services Inc. (BASX) on Monday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its third quarter.
Read more
Government

Meeting to discuss sewer project in Central Meadowbrook, Handley Published on November 02, 2020 Learn about the planned improveme…

FWBP Staff -
Published on November 02, 2020 Fort Worth Water will host a virtual community meeting to talk about upcoming sewer line construction in streets, easements and...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

The Tarrant County Election Board held an emergency meeting Monday morning to deal with a need for additional members of the Early Voting Ballot Board.

The additional board members are needed to deal with the defective mail-in ballots that have to be rescanned due to a printing error. Electronic scanners had rejected about a third of mailed ballots in Tarrant County, Heider Garcia, the Tarrant County Elections Administrator, told County Commissioners last week.

The reason for the need of additional board member is that many board members are unable to perform their duties due to COVID-19.

Late Monday, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today called upon Republicans in Tarrant County to volunteer as poll watchers to help make sure absentee ballots are properly processed.
Due to an error with a Tarrant County vendor, many absentee ballots must be processed manually, and poll watchers and poll workers are needed to ensure ballots are counted and election integrity is upheld.

The Governor has asked former Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey to organize volunteers in Tarrant County.
GOP voters in Tarrant County who are not on the ballot are eligible to volunteer.

“We must ensure that the election process remains transparent, which is why I am calling upon Republicans in Tarrant County to volunteer as poll watchers to help make sure absentee ballots are properly processed and counted,” said Governor Abbott. “With the leadership of former Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey and the help of Tarrant County Republicans, we will ensure ballots are properly counted in Tarrant County and that the election process receives the thorough security and integrity we deserve.”
Meanwhile, in other Texas election news, a federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centers established during the pandemic.

The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County, where a record 1.4 million early votes have already been cast. The county is the nation’s third largest and a crucial battleground in Texas, where President Donald Trump and Republicans are bracing for the closest election in decades on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen’s decision to hear arguments on the brink of Election Day drew concern from voting rights activists, and came after the Texas Supreme Court rejected a nearly identical challenge over the weekend.

Hanen said the opponents to drive-thru centers — who were represented by former Harris County GOP Chairman Jared Woodfill— had no standing to bring a lawsuit. He added that people had already voted and that conservative activists had months to bring a challenge sooner.

But Hanen still expressed doubts about whether Texas law allowed anyone to vote from their car, even in a pandemic.

“If I were voting tomorrow, I would not vote in a drive-thru just out of my concern as to whether that’s legal or not,” Hanen said.

Woodfill said he would immediately appeal the decision, accusing Harris County officials of using their office to help Democrats win Tuesday.

“If Harris County goes against Trump in large enough numbers, then we could lose Texas. And if Trump loses Texas then we lose the national election,” Woodfill said after the ruling. “As far as I’m concerned this is ground zero.”

Another 20,000 or more voters were expected to use drive-thru polling locations Tuesday, said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, the county’s top elections official. Several voters who already used the drive-thru centers rushed to join mounting opposition to the lawsuit, including a Houston attorney whose wife was 35 weeks pregnant when she cast her ballot. She gave birth to twins Friday.

“My vote counts,” David Hobbs said. “My wife’s vote counts.” Trump won Texas by nine points in 2016 but polls have shown Democrat Joe Biden still within reach in America’s biggest red state. Democrats also need to flip only nine seats to reclaim a majority in the Texas House for the first time in 20 years, and have aggressively targeted several races in Harris County. – Associated Press contributed to this report

Previous articleNeighborhoods, USA Conference in Fort Worth goes virtual Published on November 02, 2020 Workshop proposals are due Nov. …
Next articleMeeting to discuss sewer project in Central Meadowbrook, Handley Published on November 02, 2020 Learn about the planned improveme…

Latest News

News

Democrats say San Marcos officials didn’t respond to “Trump Train” that harassed Biden bus

Kate McGee and Aliyya Swaby -
San Marcos officials were alerted of the Biden campaign event in the city 24 hours in advance, but Democrats in Hays County say officials did not adequately prepare a response given the political climate.
Read more
News

Two more senior aides fired from Texas attorney general’s office in wake of criminal accusations against Ken Paxton

Emma Platoff -
Two more senior aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have been fired weeks after top deputies accused him of criminal wrongdoing — marking four such terminations in just a few weeks. David Maxwell, the agency’s director of law enforcement, and Mark Penley, the deputy attorney general for criminal justice, have been fired. Both had been on paid investigative leave for weeks in the wake of their roles vetting a complaint made by Nate Paul, a real estate investor and political donor to Paxton. Ian Prior, a political spokesman for Paxton, confirmed the moves Monday. Paul accused federal and state authorities of wrongdoing related to a raid on his home and office in 2019. An internal email obtained by The Texas Tribune showed the complaints had been examined by senior aides, who found them meritless. Paxton has said he was concerned that his staff had not sufficiently vetted Paul’s allegations. Paxton ultimately hired an outside attorney to look into the matter, sparking a staff mutiny during which top aides accused Paxton of using the agency to serve Paul’s financial interests. Those aides reported Paxton to law enforcement. Paxton has denied the allegations and called the whistleblowers “rogue employees.” Prior said Maxwell was fired for violating agency policies, including making employment decisions without consulting the human resources department “that have resulted in allegations of discrimination.” “He also violated other policies and has taken other actions that have left no choice but to terminate his employment,” Prior said in a statement. In another statement, Prior said Penley “omitted or misrepresented to a court material facts, as well as other policy violations.” Neither Maxwell nor Penley immediately returned requests for comment Monday night. The press team for the office of the attorney general did not return requests for comment. Maxwell has been at the attorney general’s office since 2014 and in law enforcement for some 50 years. He is well known in Texas law enforcement circles, where he became famous for identifying the man who killed his sister decades after her death. Penley has been with the attorney general’s office since 2019. Two other top aides who accused Paxton of criminal violations — Blake Brickman and Lacey Mase — were fired last month. Penley, Brickman and Mase had each signed on to a letter to the agency’s human resources department, as well as alerted law enforcement to Paxton’s behavior, meaning they gained legal protections for whistleblowers. Maxwell, while involved in the investigation into Paul’s claims, was not a signatory on the letter. Other aides have been put on leave or resigned.
Read more
News

‘Raw exposed nerves’: Anxious nation awaits Election Day

AP News -
By CLAIRE GALOFARO AP National Writer WARREN, Mich. (AP) — She could have dropped her ballot at the...
Read more
News

Nearly 127,000 Harris County drive-thru votes appear safe after federal judge rejects GOP-led Texas lawsuit

Jolie McCullough -
By Jolie McCullough, Texas Tribune A federal judge Monday rejected a request by a conservative activist and three...
Read more
News

Here’s how votes are counted in Texas

Hanna Kozlowska Votebeat -
BY HANNA KOZLOWSKA, VOTEBEAT, Texas Tribune This coverage is made possible by Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101