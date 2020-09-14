85.1 F
News Tarrant County reports 13 COVID deaths on weekend
Tarrant County reports 13 COVID deaths on weekend

By FWBP Staff
coronavirus
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, Sept. 13, after reporting 11 on Saturday, Sept. 12. The deceased on Sunday include a man from Fort Worth in his 80s and a man from Arlington in his 50s. Both had underlying health conditions.

 The deceased on reported Saturday include a man from Mansfield in his 90s, six men in their 80s, three from Fort Worth, one from Grapevine, one from Southlake, one from White Settlement, two women in their 80s, both from Arlington, a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s and a woman from Bedford in her 70s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 605 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 39,380 people have recovered.

