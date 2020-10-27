Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Oct. 27 reported four COVID-19 deaths.
The deceased include two women in Fort Worth–one in her 80s, the other in her 60s, a man in his 70s from Fort Worth, and a woman in her 60s from Benbrook.
All had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 723 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 51,635 people have recovered.
Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday
