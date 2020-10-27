Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday

37.6 F
By Robert Francis

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Oct. 27 reported four COVID-19 deaths.
The deceased include two women in Fort Worth–one in her 80s, the other in her 60s, a man in his 70s from Fort Worth, and a woman in her 60s from Benbrook.
All had underlying health conditions.
 
Tarrant County now has 723 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 51,635 people have recovered.

