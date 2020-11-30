50.2 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 30, 2020
News Tarrant reports 5 deaths as Texas reports 3,954 new coronavirus cases, 102...
News

Tarrant reports 5 deaths as Texas reports 3,954 new coronavirus cases, 102 deaths

By Robert Francis

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his 90s, a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, and a man in his 60s with a yet unknown address. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 843 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 68,950 people have recovered.

Texas health officials reported more than 3,900 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as the disease caused by the novel coronavirus continued to put pressure on hospital systems around the state.

State health authorities reported more than 8,500 Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, roughly in line with the Friday count. Texas added 3,954 confirmed cases of the virus and 102 fatalities Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas has had more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,309 fatalities. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.
Over the last seven days, more than one in 10 coronavirus tests in Texas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In the El Paso and San Antonio areas local leaders have issued partial curfews through Monday morning in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

