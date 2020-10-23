77.2 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 22, 2020
News Second whistleblower fired from Texas attorney general's office after accusing Ken Paxton...
News

Second whistleblower fired from Texas attorney general’s office after accusing Ken Paxton of bribery

By Texas Tribune
Law

Other News

Government

Tarrant County gets tough on DWI

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced Oct. 21 that Tarrant County now is No Refusal all the time.
Read more
Government

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

AP News -
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind a flurry of...
Read more
Culture

Ex-Blue Bell Creameries CEO charged in deadly listeria case

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former president of Blue Bell Creameries has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly trying to cover...
Read more
Culture

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE AP National WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping...
Read more
Texas Tribune
Texas Tribunehttps://www.texastribune.org/

By Emma Platoff, The Texas Tribune Oct. 22, 2020

Second whistleblower fired from Texas attorney general’s office after accusing Ken Paxton of bribery” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

A second whistleblower has been fired from the Texas attorney general’s office after reporting his boss, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to law enforcement for crimes including bribery and abuse of office, according to a former senior official with the agency who had knowledge about the firing but did not want to be named for fear of legal repercussions.

Blake Brickman, who had served as deputy attorney general for policy and strategy initiatives for less than a year, was fired Tuesday, the official said. Lacey Mase, the deputy attorney general for administration, was also fired Tuesday, The Texas Tribune reported earlier this week.

“It was not voluntary,” Mase said of her departure from the office, but declined to comment further.

Brickman and Mase were among seven top aides in Paxton’s office who alerted law enforcement weeks ago that they believed their boss had run afoul of the law. In internal emails obtained by the Tribune, they accused Paxton of using the power of his office to serve the financial interests of a donor, Nate Paul.

The most senior aide to Paxton, Jeff Mateer, resigned weeks ago. Paxton placed two other top aides on leave. The agency has not answered repeated questions about the employment status of the other whistleblowers, or what cause Paxton had to fire Mase and Brickman.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the news of Brickman’s firing Thursday evening.

Brickman declined to comment Thursday. He joined the agency earlier this year after working for the governor of Kentucky.

Employment attorneys say by firing the employees who alleged he had broken the law, Paxton may be walking directly into a lawsuit for violating the Texas Whistleblower Act, which protects state employees from retaliation after they accuse their superiors of crimes.

“This situation looks like what the Texas Whistleblower Act was designed to prevent. And the timing looks bad,” Jason Smith, a North Texas employment attorney, told The Texas Tribune this week.

Paxton has denied the allegations as false and dismissed the whistleblowers as “rogue employees.”

                <p>This article originally appeared in <a href="http://www.texastribune.org/">The Texas Tribune</a> at <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/22/texas-ken-paxton-whistleblower-bribery/">https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/22/texas-ken-paxton-whistleblower-bribery/</a>.</p>
                <link rel="canonical" href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/22/texas-ken-paxton-whistleblower-bribery/">
Previous articleProfit, revenue slump at Union Pacific, but volume improves
Next articleTexans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz vote to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate

Latest News

Government

Texans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz vote to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate

Texas Tribune -
By Kelsey Carolan, The Texas Tribune Oct. 22, 2020 "Texans John Cornyn and Ted...
Read more
News

Trump posts unedited ’60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER and JILL COLVIN The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump posted full, unedited...
Read more
Government

Senate Judiciary Committee advances Barrett despite Dems’ boycott

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans powered past a...
Read more
News

Viewers’ Guide: After chaotic debate, Trump, Biden try again

AP News -
By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press After meeting last month in perhaps the most chaotic debate in modern history,...
Read more
News

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

AP News -
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Purdue Pharma, the company behind the powerful...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101