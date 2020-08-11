97.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
News

Texas court holds jury trial in traffic crime case over Zoom

By AP News

Other News

Health Care

Official: 19 dead due to virus at Texas nursing home

AP News -
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (AP) — Nineteen people at a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have...
Read more
News

South Texas drenched by cyclone amid surge in virus cases

AP News -
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated PressCORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna...
Read more
CCBP

Longtime Texas Appeals Court justice killed in car wreck

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — A longtime Texas Appeals Court justice was killed in a car crash Saturday night after his vehicle and another...
Read more
Government

South Texas prepares for Tropical Storm Hanna, Abbott says resources on standby

AP News -
By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in South Texas, which has been hard hit by...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By JAKE BLEIBERG undefined

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas court has launched what the state says is the nation’s first virtual jury trial in a criminal case.

The case began Tuesday morning, with potential jurors popping onto the screen in a virtual Travis County courtroom before being separated out to complete surveys and receive training on how to use Zoom.

The misdemeanor traffic case is being broadcast live on YouTube  and comes as the latest experiment in how to resume jury proceedings in a criminal justice system that’s been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re here today for jury duty in a different way,” Judge Nicholas Chu said. “That’s jury duty by Zoom.”

Chu admonished the potential jurors that the unusual setting made their work no less serious. He warned them against using Google to search about the case or posting about it on social media, and asked for their patience with technological “hiccups.”

Nationwide, the virus has put many court cases on indefinite hold and left some defendants in jail longer, exposing them to possible outbreaks. It’s forced judges to try to manage hearings over video conference and even led the Supreme Court to hold oral arguments by phone for the first time in its history.

In Texas, fewer than 10 jury trials have been held since state courts resumed in-person proceedings in June, according to Megan LaVoie, a spokeswoman for the state individual branch. She Tuesday’s jury trial will be the first held virtually in an American criminal case.

Later in the day, the six jurors chosen through the virtual selection process are set to hear arguments and reach a verdict in the misdemeanor case of an Austin-area woman charged with speeding in a construction zone.

The case comes after another Texas court held an experimental jury trial in a civil case in May. But defense attorneys have raised constitutional and logistical concerns about e-court for criminal cases, where they already struggle to speak privately with their clients during routine hearings held remotely.

Previous articleJolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case
Next articleBoeing: No orders, more cancellations for grounded 737 Max
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

AP News -
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris...
Read more
News

The Shops at Chisholm Trial Ranch opens, 90% leased

Robert Francis -
StreetLevel Investments announced Aug. 11 that the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch is open, 90% leased and ready to...
Read more
News

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

AP News -
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday became the first country to...
Read more
News

Big Ten, Pac-12 say no fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer The Big Ten and Pac-12 won't play football this fall because...
Read more
News

Egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, taking in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101