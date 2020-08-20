84.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Government Texas joins states applying for Trump's unemployment boost
GovernmentNews

Texas joins states applying for Trump’s unemployment boost

By AP News
Texas Capitol

Other News

News

US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose...
Read more
Aviation

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when...
Read more
Government

As the Democratic National Convention begins, some Texas Democrats wish their state had a bigger role

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek and Alex Samuels, The Texas Tribune Aug. 17, 2020 Texas Democrats have worked for months to...
Read more
Manufacturing

US industrial production up 3%; factory output up 3.4%

AP News -
By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry continued to regain ground lost in the coronavirus...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Thursday joined the growing list of states that will pursue President Donald Trump’s plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas will apply for federal grants allowing the state to increase unemployment checks by $300. An Associated Press survey found that as of Thursday at least 25 states have said they intend to pursue the money while two states, Mississippi and South Dakota, have said they won’t.

Abbott previously was noncommittal about whether Texas would accept the money while expressing optimism that Trump and Congress would reach a deal on a broader new coronavirus relief plan. People out of work had been receiving an extra federally funded $600 a week, but the boost expired at the end of July.

The president signed an executive order on Aug. 8 to extend the added weekly benefit, but cut it to $300 or $400 a week, depending on which plan governors choose.

“The Lost Wage Assistance program will provide crucial financial support to Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abbott said in a statement.

Previous articleGraham-based energy company announces big Val Verde discovery
Next articleLoughlin, Giannulli remain silent as they await prison fate
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

AP News -
By LARRY NEUMEISTER, COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House adviser Steve...
Read more
News

US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose...
Read more
Government

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

AP News -
By BILL BARROW and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated PressThere has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray...
Read more
Government

Harris seizes historic moment in accepting VP nomination

AP News -
By WILL WEISSERT, KAT STAFFORD and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated PressWILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president...
Read more
News

What to Know: Could we go boldly where no man has gone before in Fort Worth?

Robert Francis -
“Set them gol’ durn phasers to stun, partners!” Could the final frontier start in Fort Worth? In the Star...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101