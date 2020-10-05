58.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 5, 2020
News Texas man accused of punch amid Trump argument turns self in
News

Texas man accused of punch amid Trump argument turns self in

By AP News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump has turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault, authorities said.

Jason Lata, 44, was booked in the Denton City Jail late Saturday and released a few hours later after posting bond, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.

The scuffle earlier Saturday outside of a convenience store was captured on video, which showed a man in a hat yelling profanities at another man and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Trump rap song by YG appeared to be playing in the background. The suspect, identified by police as Lata, was standing with other men who were wearing Trump T-shirts. He’s seen on video punching the victim in the face.

Police said the victim suffered a cut below the eyebrow and a broken tooth. It wasn’t clear whether Lata had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

