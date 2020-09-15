80.8 F
News Texas teen charged with murder in shooting of sleeping woman
Texas teen charged with murder in shooting of sleeping woman

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas have arrested an 18-year-old woman on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman as she slept in her bed.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Emma Presler, 18, was charged Monday with murder in the death of Sierra Rhodd.

Authorities have said dozens of gunshots were fired late Sunday outside Rhodd’s home near Houston, and she was struck by gunfire that went through her bedroom window. Her parents and younger brother were not injured.

Multiple shooters were reported outside the home, and Gonzalez said the investigation was ongoing. He said investigators believe the shooting was related to a feud between a group of people and Rhodd’s 15-year-old brother, and that Rhodd was not the intended target.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Presler’s behalf.

