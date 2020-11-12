New Fort Worth charity combines football, singing and television personalities

A new Fort Worth charity – The Big Good – brings together Grammy Award-winning recording artist Leon Bridges, television host Chris Harrison and TCU Football Coach Gary Patterson.



The three first teamed up in May for a virtual fundraising event hosted by The Gary Patterson Foundation that event raised more than $100,000 for The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County and the First Tee of Fort Worth.

The success of this collaboration inspired the inception of The Big Good.



The effort was to launch Nov. 14, expecting to provide 60,000 meals to families in need within the North Texas community.

The foundations have purchased food and supplies and will be assembling meal boxes to provide Thanksgiving dinners throughout the Metroplex.



“The inception of the Big Good and the strong partnerships with other community do-gooders enables us to give back in bigger ways than ever before. This year, we will provide nearly double the amount of meals than the previous year,” Patterson said in a news release. “Since last year’s distribution, many families have had personal and financial hardships that will make this year’s partnership even more critical.”



The Big Good will continue the community efforts year-round with several uniquely curated fundraising events. Encouraging every member of the community to get involved, these experiences will raise significant support for the charity beneficiaries.

“It is important that we engage our community in this effort,” Bridges said. “We have to work together with the local business leaders and artists who make North Texas the vibrant and exciting place it is, and just have a great time doing a tremendous amount of GOOD for others.”



The fundraising efforts of The Big Good will benefit organizations that are focused on kids and families.



“We know by working together, we can exponentially multiply our efforts, reach more people, and have more fun,” Harrison said.

Sponsorships and ways to get involved will be announced soon.

For more information see www.thebiggood.org

For more information on volunteering visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0f4ca8a82aa6f94-att



The Big Good will benefit foundations focused on helping kids and families. The fundraising efforts will gather notable leaders in business, philanthropy, music, and sports to raise funds for various non-profit organizations focused on making a big impact, the announcement said.



The Big Good aims to proactively engage the North Texas community year-round, offering several opportunities for people to get involved. Through music, the arts, sports and more, the Big Good immerses every corner of the community to join together.

