The Insiders’ View: Fort Worth will get a new mayor in 2021

As 2020 fades into the rearview mirror and the November election finally becomes a historical fact, local political insiders are turning their thoughts to the May 1 municipal elections – particularly in Fort Worth, where speculation is growing that Betsy Price will not seek a sixth term as mayor.

Price, who became the city’s longest serving mayor when she won her fifth consecutive two-year term in 2019, has not announced her plans for 2021 and her office says she has not made a decision. But rumors that she will step away from City Hall have become a biennial phenomenon in local politics, and after a challenging 2020 for Price that included a bout with COVID-19, the mayor’s future is at the forefront of year-end political conversation. Among insiders who know her well it is a foregone conclusion that she has decided against running for re-election and will announce her decision soon.

Filing for the May elections begins Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 12 so potential candidates are quickly approaching crunch time for a decision.

Whether Price runs or doesn’t, one certain candidate for the mayor’s job, sources say, will be Deborah Peoples, the Tarrant County Democratic chairwoman who lost to Price in 2019. Peoples collected just under 42 percent of the vote, a respectable showing against a well-known and popular incumbent.

If Price doesn’t run, attorney Dee Kelly Jr. of the powerhouse Fort Worth law firm Kelly Hart is expected to enter the mayoral race and to mount a formidable campaign. Kelly reportedly has been considering a run for mayor for some time and has already drummed up considerable support both locally and in Austin. He has been forming a campaign team that includes well-connected consultant Chris Gavras, who has close ties to Sundance Square kingpins Ed and Sasha Bass and boasts important clients ranging from the Trinity Regional Water District to DFW Airport. Gavras formerly worked with longtime political and PR mainstay Bryan Eppstein, current spokesman for Sundance Square and architect of many successful campaigns for local office in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Municipal elections in Fort Worth are technically nonpartisan but both the Democratic and Republican parties make no secret of their involvement in local races. Peoples’ relatively strong showing two years ago against Republican loyalist Price was an encouraging sign for Democrats, who are determined to pierce the GOP’s stranglehold on elective offices in Tarrant County and statewide. The much-predicted “blue wave” has yet to materialize but Democrats have made steady inroads over the past few cycles.

Sources in Fort Worth and Washington say the Democratic Party desperately wants to see a Democratic mayor in Fort Worth and say the party is prepared to spend as much as $10 million to make it happen in 2021.

Peoples is already raising money outside of Tarrant County, sources say.

Kelly, son of the late political powerbroker Dee J. Kelly who wielded massive influence across the political spectrum, will have a strong base of support and significant fundraising potential.

The Fort Worth mayor’s race usually attracts multiple candidates and another name being mentioned is Brian Byrd, who was elected to his second term as City Council representative from District 3 in 2019. Sources say Byrd is interested in the mayor’s job after winning 80 percent of the vote in his council race two years ago but is unlikely to take on Kelly, who’s a newcomer to elective politics but is well-known citywide and has served in a number of important positions, including chairman of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

Some might wonder why anyone would want to be mayor of Fort Worth at a time when the city faces the continuing coronavirus pandemic, racial strife intensified by the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson and the upcoming prosecution of the former Fort Worth police officer who shot her, a dwindling downtown tax base, and any number of predictable and unpredictable headaches associated with the planned conversion of the former Pier 1 building into City Hall. But it’s a job that never seems to lack for prominent aspirants, not to mention a few colorful fringe candidates to add to the fun.

Much hinges on Price’s decision to run or not to run. But with or without her, the 2021 mayoral election will make for an interesting winter and spring in Fort Worth.