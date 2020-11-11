The Top 100 2020

The Fort Worth Business Press honored the 2020 Top 100 CEOs and businesses on Nov. 10 at Joe T. Garcia’s. The presenting sponsor of the event was BKD CPAs & Advisors.

The honorees were chosen by a committee based on nominations, public information and community recommendations. The event has been held every year since 2005.

The honorees were:

Brad Hunstable

CEO of Linear Labs

Top Private Company CEO of the Year

David J. Endicott

CEO of Alcon inc.

Top Public Company CEO of the Year.

Bob Jameson

President/CEO of Visit Fort Worth

Business Advocate of the Year

Jonathan Morris

Owner of Fort Worth Barber Shop, Hotel Dryce and recently announced as the host of a program on entrepreneurs on the Magnolia Network

Entrepreneur of the Year

Ben Rosenthal

Co-President/CEO of Standard Meat Company

Next Generation Award

Rosa Navejar

Owner of The Rios Group

Top Woman-Owned Business

Laura Hilgart

CEO of The Women’s Center of Tarrant County

Nonprofit CEO of the Year

Harriet Harral

Retired Director of Leadership Fort Worth

Legacy Award

Ian MacLean

Owner of Highland Landscaping

Top Family Business

Derrick Walker

Owner of Smoke-A-Holics BBQ

Small But Mighty Award

Leah King

United Way of Tarrant County

City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County

Riding to the Rescue Award

Please leave this field empty Don’t miss these stories ! We don’t spam! Read more in our privacy policy