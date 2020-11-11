72.6 F
The Top 100 2020

By FWBP Staff
Ben Rosenthal, receives the 2020 Top 100 Next Generation Award

The Fort Worth Business Press honored the 2020 Top 100 CEOs and businesses on Nov. 10 at Joe T. Garcia’s. The presenting sponsor of the event was BKD CPAs & Advisors.

The honorees were chosen by a committee based on nominations, public information and community recommendations. The event has been held every year since 2005.

The honorees were:

Brad Hunstable

CEO of Linear Labs
Top Private Company CEO of the Year

David J. Endicott

CEO of Alcon inc.
Top Public Company CEO  of the Year.

Bob Jameson

President/CEO of Visit Fort Worth 
Business Advocate of the Year

Jonathan Morris

Owner of Fort Worth Barber Shop, Hotel Dryce and recently announced as the host of a program on entrepreneurs on the Magnolia Network
Entrepreneur of the Year

Ben Rosenthal

Co-President/CEO of Standard Meat Company
Next Generation Award

Rosa Navejar

Owner of The Rios Group
Top Woman-Owned Business 

Laura Hilgart

CEO of The Women’s Center of Tarrant County
Nonprofit CEO of the Year

Harriet Harral

Retired Director of Leadership Fort Worth
Legacy Award

Ian MacLean

Owner of Highland Landscaping
Top Family Business

Derrick Walker

Owner of Smoke-A-Holics BBQ
Small But Mighty Award

Leah King

United Way of Tarrant County

City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County
Riding to the Rescue Award

