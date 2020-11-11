The Top 100 2020

The Fort Worth Business Press honored the 2020 Top 100 CEOs and businesses on Nov. 10 at Joe T. Garcia’s. The presenting sponsor of the event was BKD CPAs & Advisors.
The honorees were chosen by a committee based on nominations, public information and community recommendations. The event has been held every year since 2005.
The honorees were:
Brad Hunstable
CEO of Linear Labs
Top Private Company CEO of the Year
David J. Endicott
CEO of Alcon inc.
Top Public Company CEO of the Year.
Bob Jameson
President/CEO of Visit Fort Worth
Business Advocate of the Year
Jonathan Morris
Owner of Fort Worth Barber Shop, Hotel Dryce and recently announced as the host of a program on entrepreneurs on the Magnolia Network
Entrepreneur of the Year
Ben Rosenthal
Co-President/CEO of Standard Meat Company
Next Generation Award
Rosa Navejar
Owner of The Rios Group
Top Woman-Owned Business
Laura Hilgart
CEO of The Women’s Center of Tarrant County
Nonprofit CEO of the Year
Harriet Harral
Retired Director of Leadership Fort Worth
Legacy Award
Ian MacLean
Owner of Highland Landscaping
Top Family Business
Derrick Walker
Owner of Smoke-A-Holics BBQ
Small But Mighty Award
Leah King
United Way of Tarrant County
City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County
Riding to the Rescue Award