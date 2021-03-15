ZIPZONE expands to serve TCU, Zoo, West 7th corridor

Trinity Metro is expanding the Southside ZIPZONE to reach the TCU campus, the Fort Worth Zoo and the entertainment district along the West 7th corridor, including Crockett Row and Montgomery Plaza.

The expansion went into effect Sunday, March 14, in time to provide a new way for spring breakers to visit the Fort Worth Zoo.

To give everyone the opportunity to explore the new service area, Trinity Metro is offering free rides on the Southside ZIPZONE through March 31.

Formerly known as the Near Southside ZIPZONE, the service area will continue to include access to the hospitals and facilities within the Medical District and the many popular destinations along Magnolia Avenue, plus grocery stores and other services throughout the Southside.

ZIPZONE is an on-demand rideshare program that provides a convenient public transportation option. Save time and money without worrying about where to park or when the meter will expire. Instead of searching for a parking spot, ZIPZONE riders enjoy the convenience of being dropped off near their destination, Trinity Metro said in the announcement.

Southside ZIPZONE riders may also connect to TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express at Fort Worth T&P Station or to bus routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5a, 5b, 6, 7, 9, 10, 14, 24 and The Dash.

Hours of operation

Current schedule:

Daily: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Starting March 21:

Sunday-Wednesday: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-midnight

Fares

Beginning April 1, the cost is $3 per passenger per ride or FREE with any multi-ride Trinity Metro Local Ticket.

How to use ZIPZONE

Download the Trinity Metro ZIPZONE mobile app on your smartphone.

Add your payment method.

With the app, type in your destination and wait for your ZIPZONE-branded van to pick you up and zip you away.

New to ZIPZONE? Enter code FTWWEB to receive the first two rides free.