58.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 5, 2020
Trump's press secretary tests positive for COVID-19
News

Trump’s press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

By AP News

News

Texas man accused of punch amid Trump argument turns self in

AP News -
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump...
Opinion

Richard Connor: The debate was an embarrassment – but you knew that

Richard Connor -
Editor’s note: This column was written for publication in the October 5-18 print issue of the Fort Worth Business Press, before President...
News

Official: Next 48 hours critical for Trump on virus fight

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump went through...
Government

Trump’s diagnosis rocks final stage of presidential campaign

AP News -
By BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press An election year already defined by a cascade of national crises...
AP News
AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) —White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the cornorvirus.

McEnany said in a statement that she tested positive Monday morning and is experiencing no symptoms at this time. She spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, but said no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

She said she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

