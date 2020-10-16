57 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 16, 2020
News Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story
NewsTechnology

Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story

By AP News

Other News

Entertainment

TV gives viewers a split-screen comparison of Trump, Biden

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of the expected debate between President Donald Trump...
Read more
Entertainment

NBC holds fast to dueling town halls despite celebrity anger

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Despite protests from Hollywood stars, NBC stood fast to...
Read more
News

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

AP News -
By ZEKE MILLER, BILL BARROW, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and...
Read more
News

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

AP News -
By BILL BARROW Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will suspend in-person...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By KELVIN CHAN Associated Press

Twitter was wrong to block weblinks to an unverified political story, CEO Jack Dorsey said on Friday, as the company responded to criticism over its handling of the story that had prompted cries of censorship from the right.

“Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix,” he tweeted. “Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that.”

Dorsey was weighing in after an executive at the social media company announced changes late Thursday to its policy on hacked content following an onslaught of criticism.

Twitter will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde, said in a Twitter thread.

And instead of blocking links from being shared, tweets will be labeled to provide context, Gadde said.

“We want to address the concerns that there could be many unintended consequences to journalists, whistleblowers and others in ways that are contrary to Twitter’s purpose of serving the public conversation,” she said.

Twitter and Facebook had moved quickly this week to limit the spread of the story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post, which cited unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son that were reportedly discovered by President Donald Trump’s allies. The story has not been confirmed by other publications.

Twitter initially responded by banning users from sharing links to the article in tweets and direct messages because it violated the company’s policy prohibiting hacked content. But it didn’t alert users about why they couldn’t share the link until hours later.

Dorsey had first tweeted that it was “unacceptable” the company hadn’t provided more context around its action. A little over 24 hours later, Gadde announced the company was making changes after receiving “significant feedback (from critical to supportive)” about how it enforced the policy.

The company said the link to the New York Post story will still be blocked under a policy prohibiting sharing personal information. However, users were widely sharing the story on Friday and it wasn’t clear why they were able to do so.

Facebook said it was “reducing” the story’s distribution on its platform while waiting for third-party fact-checkers to verify it, something it regularly does with material that’s not banned outright from its service, though it risks spreading lies or causing harm in other ways.

Previous articleCorrea hits walkoff homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS
Next articleEthan Hawke tapes audio edition of acclaimed novel ‘Gilead’

Latest News

Government

Trump, Biden go at it – from a distance – in town halls

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, WILL WEISSERT and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe...
Read more
Government

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme...
Read more
News

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

AP News -
By ZEKE MILLER, BILL BARROW, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and...
Read more
News

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

AP News -
By BILL BARROW Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will suspend in-person...
Read more
Government

Early voting appears up in Texas. It’s too early to know what that means.

Texas Tribune -
By Alex Samuels and Mandi Cai, The Texas Tribune Oct. 14, 2020 "Early voting...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101