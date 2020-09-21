74 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 21, 2020
- Advertisements -
News US household wealth hits record even as economy struggles
News

US household wealth hits record even as economy struggles

By AP News

Other News

Government

Federal Reserve sees rates near zero at least through 2023

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve expects to keep its benchmark interest rate...
Read more
Business

US stocks tick up ahead of Federal Reserve’s rate decision

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were ticking higher on...
Read more
Business

Stocks give up part of an early gain but still end higher

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers Stocks overcame a late-afternoon burst of selling and closed higher...
Read more
Business

Wall Street posts solid gains after surge in corporate deals

AP News -
By ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers Wall Street kicked off the week with a broad...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ household wealth rebounded last quarter to a record high as the stock market quickly recovered from a pandemic-induced plunge in March. Yet the gains flowed mainly to the most affluent households even as tens of millions of people endured job losses and shrunken incomes.

The Federal Reserve said Monday that American households’ net worth jumped nearly 7% in the April-June quarter to $119 trillion. That figure had sunk to $111.3 trillion in the first quarter, when the coronavirus battered the economy and sent stock prices tumbling.

Since then, the S&P 500 stock index has regained its record high before losing some ground this month. It was up 2.8% for this year as of Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has soared more than 20% this year.

The full recovery of wealth even while the economy has recovered only about half the jobs lost to the pandemic recession underscores what many economists see as America’s widening economic inequality. Data compiled by Opportunity Insights, a research group, show that the highest-paying one-third of jobs have almost fully recovered from the recession, while the lowest-paying one-third of jobs remain 16% below pre-pandemic levels.

The wealth data “highlights the inequalities in the recovery in the sense that high-income workers not only have jobs that for the most part have come back; they also have savings that have continued to grow,” said John Friedman, an economist at Brown University who is co-director of Opportunity Insights.

The recovery in household wealth has benefited mostly a narrow slice of affluent Americans. The richest one-tenth of Americans owned more than two-thirds of the nation’s wealth, according to Fed data through the end of March, the latest available. The top 1% owned 31%.

The small financial cushion for most households could force many consumers to cut back on spending in the coming months, now that government financial aid such as enhanced unemployment benefits has expired.

Previous articleTranswestern listing downtown Fort Worth office building with modern renovations
Next articleEllen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

Supreme Court fight could elevate Kamala Harris’ profile

AP News -
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to become a leading figure in...
Read more
Government

High-speed train between Dallas and Houston gets federal approval

Texas Tribune -
"High-speed train between Dallas and Houston gets federal approval" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that...
Read more
Government

Democrats unveil temporary funding bill to avert shutdown

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats controlling the House unveiled a government-wide temporary funding bill on...
Read more
News

Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

AP News -
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman suspected of sending an...
Read more
Government

From abortion access to immigration, the battle over the open Supreme Court seat will affect Texas for a generation

Texas Tribune -
By Abby Livingston, The Texas Tribune Sept. 20, 2020 "From abortion access to immigration,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101