Van Romans retires from Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Van Romans, longtime leader at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, is retiring from the position he has held for more than 15 years.

The Board of Trustees of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History on April 19 announced Romans, president of the museum, has advised of his retirement.

The Board will immediately begin a search for a successor for Romans. In the interim, the current chief of staff, Kippen de Alba Chu, will be stepping in as Interim President.

The museum experienced severe damage due to flooding from the ice storm in February 2021 and has not been able to reopen. The museum is hoping to reopen to the public in late June 2021, according to a news release from the museum.