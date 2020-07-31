75.7 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 31, 2020
News

Wages and benefits grow at slowest pace in 3 years

By AP News

Other News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose at the slowest pace in three years in the April-June quarter, a sign that businesses are holding back on pay as well as cutting jobs in the coronavirus recession.

Pay and benefits increased 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the government’s Employment Cost Index, released Friday. That is down from 0.8% in the first three months of the year. Wages and salaries rose just 0.4%, while benefits jumped 0.8%.

Employers shed 22 million jobs in March and April before rehiring about one-third of those workers in May and June. That has left the unemployment rate at 11.1%, one of the highest rates since the Depression. With the unemployment rate so high, workers who still have jobs have less ability to resist pay cuts or demand raises.

The ECI tracks pay and benefits for existing jobs, so it isn’t affected by layoffs or shifts in the types of jobs that exist in the economy.

Also Friday, a separate measure of personal income compiled by the Commerce Department found that overall U.S. income fell by 1.1% in June, following a steeper drop of 4.4% in May. Those figures reflect the massive job losses of recent months.

Pay and benefits increased 2.7% in the year ending in June, the same as in June 2019. That suggests that the impact of the coronavirus has not yet lasted long enough to impact the annual figures.

Previous articleExxon lost $1B in second quarter as oil use dries up
Next articleUS consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News

US consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers increased their spending in June by a solid...
Read more
Government

In a rare move, Texas Republicans tell President Trump “no” after he calls for delaying the election — something he’s not legally allowed to...

Texas Tribune -
By Abby Livingston, Valeria Olivares and Alexa Ura, The Texas TribuneJuly 30, 2020 "In a rare move, Texas Republicans...
Read more
Government

Trump offers, Democrats reject fix for $600 jobless benefit

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — With aid expiring, the White House offered a short-term extension Thursday of...
Read more
Education

Fort Worth ISD trustees delay school opening to Sept. 8

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education voted 8 to 1 July 30 to delay the opening of...
Read more
News

John Lewis mourned as ‘founding father’ of ‘better America’

AP News -
By JEFF MARTIN Associated Press ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis was celebrated as an American hero during his funeral...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX