80.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
News Wall Street has biggest gain since July, sets more records
News

Wall Street has biggest gain since July, sets more records

By AP News

Other News

News

Stocks end a bumpy day mostly lower, still notch August gain

AP News -
By ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers Stocks ended lower on Wall Street's Monday, but the...
Read more
Business

More blowout profits from tech companies push S&P 500 higher

AP News -
By STAN CHOE, ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers More blowout profit reports from big tech...
Read more
Business

S&P 500 shakes off a bumpy start, pushes to another record

AP News -
By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mixed...
Read more
News

US stocks join global rally amid COVID treatment hopes

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plowed higher on Wall...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 450 points Wednesday as the stock market notched its best day in nearly two months.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, it’s best day since July 6. The benchmark index and the Nasdaq composite each hit new highs, extending Wall Street’s milestone-setting run in recent weeks.

Health care, technology and communications companies drove the rally. Technology stocks, which have led the market’s rebound this year, briefly stumbled in the early going, but gained strength into the afternoon. Energy companies fell as oil prices closed lower. Treasury yields were mixed.

Speculation that negotiators in Congress and the White House will reach an agreement on a coronavirus relief package and optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will become available this year helped put traders in a buying mood Wednesday, said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade.

“That, along with the fact that people continue to want to buy the stocks that have performed so well,” he said. “You look around for alternatives to put your money in right now and there really aren’t many great places to say ‘this is where I want to have my money.'”

“There’s a desire on both sides and they’re recognizing they are going to have to come to a deal some time soon,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 gained 54.19 points to 3,580.84, it’s best say since July 6. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.84 points, or 1.6%, to 29,100.50. The Nasdaq composite recovered from an early slide, adding 116.78 points, or 1%, to 12,056.44.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 10.8% so far this year following a five month streak of gains, while the Nasdaq is up 34.4%, driven by huge gains for technology giants like Apple.

Low interest rates and massive amounts of bond purchases by the Federal Reserve have helped prop up the economy, and they’re a central reason the S&P 500 has been able to recover from its nearly 34% plunge earlier this year. Wall Street’s push higher has been powered by gains in technology stocks that investors expect will remain safe bets throughout the pandemic and beyond, reflecting how reliant people have become on internet-connected devices and online services while spending more time at home.

Improving data on business reopenings, recent company earnings reports that have been less worse than feared and encouraging signs as drugmakers race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year have fueled investor optimism that the economy will bounce back from a deep recession.

DraftKings was among the big gainers, vaulting 8% after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting site.

Macy’s  rose 0.6% after reporting a quarterly loss that was much smaller than analysts were anticipating. The department store chain said its digital sales rose more than 50% in the latest quarter.

Treasury yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.65% from 0.67% late Tuesday, while the yield on the 2-year note rose to 0.14% from 0.12%.

Oil prices fell. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery slid $1.25 to $41.51 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped $1.15 to $44.43 a barrel.

Previous articleAirline crews report jetpack flier near Los Angeles airport
Next articleBook celebrates defunct newspaper on anniversary of demise
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Texas court freezes plan to send 2M mail ballot applications

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped, for now, a plan to send more than 2 million mail-in...
Read more
News

Macy’s posts $431 million loss as sales drop 36%

AP News -
By JOSEPH PISANI NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's got more people to shop on its website and app, but...
Read more
News

Biden raises over $360 million in August, shattering record

AP News -
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $364 million in August, a...
Read more
Health Care

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

AP News -
By LIZ SZABO Kaiser Health News Millions of Americans are counting on a COVID-19 vaccine to curb the global...
Read more
News

Police: Dallas man killed wife, 2 sons for being too loud

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — A man who confessed to fatally shooting his wife and two children in their Dallas home told police he...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101