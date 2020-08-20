What to Know: Could we go boldly where no man has gone before in Fort Worth?

“Set them gol’ durn phasers to stun, partners!”

Could the final frontier start in Fort Worth? In the Star Trek movies the Federation is based in San Francisco, but hey, why not Fort Worth. Give a little Old West twist to space exploration. Sen. Ted Cruz is touting Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio as sites to house the Space Command headquarters.

Speaking of technology, the Dallas Police Department has used some new DNA technology to solve several sexual assaults that occurred in Dallas in the’80s. The suspect lived in Fort Worth for several years. Hmmm ….

What a gutbuster!

A Fort Worth group is making some investments in the Hyena Comedy clubs in the area with plans to increase their popularity.

Here’s my audition:

What do religious dads do at barbecues?

They speak in tongs.

I’ll be here all week …

Bank on it

A couple of banks have made some announcements.

Simmons Bank named a new leader in Gainesville.

and Comerica Bank named a new leader in Dallas.

