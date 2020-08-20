What to Know: Could we go boldly where no man has gone before in Fort Worth?

85.9 F
By Robert Francis
This image released by CBS All Access shows, from left, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike of the the CBS All Access series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise. (Michael Gibson/CBS

Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press.

“Set them gol’ durn phasers to stun, partners!”

Could the final frontier start in Fort Worth? In the Star Trek movies the Federation is based in San Francisco, but hey, why not Fort Worth. Give a little Old West twist to space exploration. Sen. Ted Cruz is touting Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio as sites to house the Space Command headquarters.

https://bit.ly/31fd0ZD

DNA

Speaking of technology, the Dallas Police Department has used some new DNA technology to solve several sexual assaults that occurred in Dallas in the’80s. The suspect lived in Fort Worth for several years. Hmmm ….

https://bit.ly/3l8DbJt

What a gutbuster!

A Fort Worth group is making some investments in the Hyena Comedy clubs in the area with plans to increase their popularity.

Laugh neon signage
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Here’s my audition:

What do religious dads do at barbecues?

They speak in tongs.

I’ll be here all week …

https://bit.ly/2Ehm6Mg

Bank on it

A couple of banks have made some announcements.

Simmons Bank named a new leader in Gainesville.

https://bit.ly/2ElONYk

and Comerica Bank named a new leader in Dallas.

https://bit.ly/2EkeZCV

