White Settlement Bridge opens to traffic

Published on April 05, 2021

The White Settlement Bridge, the first of three V-pier bridges on Panther Island, is now open to traffic.

Lane closures in the outer lanes will occur as needed over the next couple of weeks as final completion of the project wraps up. The southern walking path is open to pedestrian traffic. The northern walking path will remain closed to pedestrians as work continues.

TxDOT reminds motorists of the importance of remaining alert when traveling through work zones, complying with all warnings and signage, and avoiding distractions, such as cell phones.

An official opening event for the bridge will be planned for late spring or summer.

The North Main Bridge is projected to be the next bridge to come online, targeted for early summer. The Henderson Street Bridge is targeted for opening in late summer. The three bridges are part of a $1.17 billion project to create Panther Island by cutting a bypass between the two forks of the Trinity River as a way to control river flooding.

Photo: While vehicles will be using the driving surface, some bridge cosmetic tasks still must be completed.