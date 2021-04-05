66.1 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Search
HomeGovernment

White Settlement Bridge opens to traffic

City of Fort Worth

Published on April 05, 2021

The White Settlement Bridge, the first of three V-pier bridges on Panther Island, is now open to traffic.

Lane closures in the outer lanes will occur as needed over the next couple of weeks as final completion of the project wraps up. The southern walking path is open to pedestrian traffic. The northern walking path will remain closed to pedestrians as work continues.

TxDOT reminds motorists of the importance of remaining alert when traveling through work zones, complying with all warnings and signage, and avoiding distractions, such as cell phones.

An official opening event for the bridge will be planned for late spring or summer.

The North Main Bridge is projected to be the next bridge to come online, targeted for early summer. The Henderson Street Bridge is targeted for opening in late summer. The three bridges are part of a $1.17 billion project to create Panther Island by cutting a bypass between the two forks of the Trinity River as a way to control river flooding.

Photo: While vehicles will be using the driving surface, some bridge cosmetic tasks still must be completed.

Get our email updates

Previous article🔒 Shale Sale: Fort Worth oil company sells to Pioneer in $6.4B deal
Next articleBaylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga
City of Fort Worth

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,424FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,825FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101