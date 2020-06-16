YMCA Fort Worth CEO Tony Shuman retiring at the end Of 2020

After 41 years of service with the YMCA, and 18 years of local leadership, Tony Shuman, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth, is retiring at the end of 2020.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have Tony’s leadership in the Greater Fort Worth area for nearly 20 years,” said Julie H. Wilson, board chair. “We can point with pride to the many achievements our area Y’s have accomplished during his tenure.”



The announcement from the organization listed some of the Y’s top initiatives and achievements under Shuman’s leadership:

• Raised over $20 million in capital support to fund the new William M. McDonald YMCA, to renovate the historic Amon G. Carter, Jr. Downtown branch and make improvements at YMCA Camp Carter.



• Increased the number of Y members from 25,000 to over 50,000.

• Doubled the total number of people served to over 160,000 in 2019.

• Grew the association’s annual budget from $14 million to over $25 million.

• Introduced chronic disease prevention programs such as YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, Pedaling for Parkinson’s, Enhance Fitness Arthritis Management, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, A Matter of Balance Fall Prevention, Exert Brain Health, and Y Weight Loss.

• Introduced new programs to address critical community issues such as Y Feeds Kids and Safety Around Water.

• Launched the Open Doors program to make YMCA memberships and programs available to more people (2018).

• Added five new YMCA locations and made major improvements and renovations to five other locations in the association, including YMCA Camp Carter.

• Supported the strategy that led to tripling the value of the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth Endowment Fund.

Facility developments by the Y include:

• Northpark YMCA in collaboration with the City of Fort Worth (2008)

• Hood County YMCA in collaboration with Hood County Commissioners and Hospital District (2006)

• Joshua Community YMCA in collaboration with the City of Joshua (2013)

• YMCA Sports Complex in collaboration with the City of Fort Worth (2013)

• William M. McDonald YMCA in collaboration with the City of Fort Worth (2018)



• Westside YMCA, in collaboration with the City of Fort Worth, transformed into the LVT Rise Community Center (2019)

Shuman began his 41-year YMCA career at the San Diego YMCA as a camp counselor and program director. From there, he moved back to his hometown in Orange County, California, to run his first branch as an executive director for four years.

He moved to Dallas in 1993 and spent 10 years as a vice president of operations with the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas before moving to Fort Worth as chief executive in July of 2002.

Shuman has been actively engaged in the community, serving in various roles including Renaissance Heights United board and Tarrant County Response Team, Downtown Fort Worth Inc. board, and chair of the Council of United Way Executives, the Y said in a news release.

He has a close relationship with fellow North Texas Y CEOs, Curt Hazelbaker of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas and Eric Tucker, Arlington Mansfield Area YMCA, where the Y’s have collaborated to serve communities even better.

Shuman chaired the Texas YMCA State Alliance Board and the YMCA Employee Benefits Management Committee; and is currently on the board of the YMCA Employees Assistance

The Y’s Board of Directors has begun the process of identifying a successor, undertaking a nationwide search with an emphasis on reaching a diverse candidate pool.

