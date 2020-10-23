Lena Pope celebrating 90 years

2020 marks the 90th year of Lena Pope’s efforts in improving the lives of Tarrant County children, and to commemorate the milestone, the Fort Worth-based nonprofit organization has launched the “90 for 90” campaign, with the goal of raising $90,000 over the next six weeks (October 12 through November 20).

Every dollar raised (up to $90,000) will be matched by Lena Pope board member, Marty Leonard, and 100% of funds will be used to improve the emotional, behavioral, and intellectual well-being of the 4,000 children Lena Pope directly serves each year.

The “90 for 90” campaign calls for individuals to donate $90 via a safe and secure donation link – www.LenaPope.org/Donate – and participate in the #LenaPope90for90 social media challenge. The challenge involves:

Posting a childhood photo on Facebook (as a reminder to champion the child that’s in all of us)

Tagging/challenging three friends to do the same

Including the #LenaPope90for90 hashtag and donation link in the caption

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, national experts expect significant social and emotional repercussions, including increased substance use, domestic violence, child abuse, and mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideations or attempts. Locally, Fort Worth has already seen an increase in children attempting suicide, as reported by Cook Children’s Medical Center.

“90 years ago, Lena Pope was born out of community crisis. Today, our community is in crisis again,” said Ashley Elgin, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Lena Pope. “Our goal is to raise $90,000 to ensure we meet the needs of the ever-increasing number of local children struggling with anxiety and depression as a result of this crisis. The more funds we raise, the more children we can help with our mental and behavioral health interventions and counseling/therapy.”

Founded in Fort Worth in 1930, Lena Pope is named after Lena Holston Pope, who dedicated her life to helping children during a time of extreme community crisis coming out of the Great Depression. With the help of members of Broadway Baptist Church along with prominent Fort Worth residents, she built several homes and eventually a mansion on a hill in west Fort Worth for children who needed somewhere to live and flourish.

Over the past 90 years, Lena Pope has expanded and evolved its service offerings, now using evidence-based, research-tested programs – focused on prevention and early intervention – to support child development and improve the behavioral and mental health of Tarrant County children. From infants to teens, Lena Pope offers services that improve child and family resiliency, decrease problematic behaviors, and improve school readiness and success.