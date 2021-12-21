24 local nonprofits receive total of $100,000 from dealership

Twenty-four local nonprofits saw Christmas come a little early this year as they were awarded a total of $100,000 from the SEASON OF GIVING campaign by Park Place Dealerships. The dealerships are celebrating 35 years in North Texas. The luxury automobile group selected the organizations for its SEASON OF GIVING campaign because of their commitment to serving the Dallas/Fort Worth community.

A committee comprised of Park Place members from different dealerships across North Texas selected the nonprofits out of more than 350 applications received. Under Park Place Cares, the company’s philanthropic arm, the company donated $100,000 to 24 charities that met the following criteria:

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization

Supports one of Park Place Cares’ Pillars of Giving, which include: Education; Medical; Advocacy; or the Arts

Serves at least one of the following counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Rockwall, Kaufman, Hunt or Johnson

The charity cannot have received donations or in-kind support from Park Place in 2021

“Selecting these nonprofits was very challenging,” said Tony Carimi, managing director of Park Place Dealerships. “There are so many worthy nonprofits doing admirable work in the areas we would like to impact. Our team had the difficult task of narrowing down the charities from 350 to 24 across North Texas to make the greatest impact during our Season of Giving.”

The Tarrant County organizations receiving awards were: A Wish with Wings; Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank; Tara Sawyer Foundation; LGBTQ Saves; Sixty & Better; The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation; and Project4031.

The charities receiving a grant for the 2021 Season of Giving representing Park Place Cares’ four pillars include:

Advocacy

• Denton Co. Friends of the Family

• Journey to Dream Foundation

• Canine Companions

• For Oak Cliff

• Rainbow Room of Rockwall

• A Wish with Wings

• Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank

• Ally’s Wish

• Tara Sawyer Foundation

• LGBTQ Saves

• Defenders of Freedom

Arts

• Dwell with Dignity

• Laughter League

• Cara Mîa Theatre

• Texas Winds Musical Outreach

• Sixty & Better

Education

• AAVANCE

• Camp Summit

• The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation

• Bettie Gonzalez Foundation of Hope

• Computers for the Blind

Medical

• Heavenly Hooves Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center

• Heroes for Children

Project 4031

“We are humbled to have received such an incredible response to the Season of Giving campaign with the opportunity to reach so many people across our community through these outstanding nonprofits,” said Anam Ali Hashambhai, Marketing Director for Park Place Dealerships. “Over the past 35 years, we’ve donated millions of dollars and countless volunteer hours to support great causes across North Texas, but this is the first time we have implemented this type of giveaway. The Season of Giving campaign expands our benevolence giving this holiday season to organizations we haven’t worked with previously. We look forward to developing these new relationships in the year to come.”